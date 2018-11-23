KSH confirms 4.4% rise in September retail sales

BBJ

In September 2018, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.4% according to raw data, and by 5.4% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a second, more detailed estimate of monthly retail figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Retail sales growth slowed from an unadjusted 6.3% in August. The September figure revealed the slowest growth since April.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.0% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 7.7% in non-food retail, and by 5.6% in automotive fuel retail in September.

Within food retail, the volume of sales grew by 3.8% in non-specialized food and beverages shops (accounting for 76% of food retail), and by 1.3% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

Within non-food retail, sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (14%), furniture and electrical goods (5.3%), pharmaceuticals, medical goods and cosmetics (4.9%), textiles, clothing and footwear (3.7%), and books, computer equipment and other specialized goods (1.5%). In contrast, the volume of sales fell in second-hand goods shops (–2.0%).

The volume of mail order and internet retail, accounting for 4.4% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 31%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

Sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, which are not included in retail data, increased by 3.0%.

In September, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, totaled HUF 984 billion at current prices. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 43% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 39% and 18%, respectively.

In January–September 2018, compared to the first three quarters of 2017, and adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 6.5%. Sales volume rose by 4.0% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 9.6% in non-food retail, and by 6.9% in automotive fuel retail over the period.

Retail sales reached a total of HUF 8,252 bln in January-September. Food sales amounted to HUF 3,754 bln, non-food sales to HUF 3,097 bln, and vehicle fuel sales HUF 1,400 bln.

A first estimate of retail figures for October 2018 will be published on December 5, with a second, more detailed reading on December 18.