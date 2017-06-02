Kövér signs coop agreement with Chinese counterpart

MTI – Econews

Hungarian House Speaker László Kövér signed a cooperation agreement with his Chinese counterpart Zhang Dejiang in Beijing today, Parliamentʼs press chief told Hungarian news agency MTI.

The sides agreed to strengthen the partnership between the Hungarian and Chinese parliaments based on their countriesʼ historical, cultural and commercial ties, said Zoltán Szilágyi.

Kövér signed the agreement on the first day of an official visit to China. He also met with the heads of Chinese networking and telecommunications company Huawei.

Hungary will host a summit of Chinese and Central and Eastern European leaders in the fall, Kövér noted.