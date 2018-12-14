Kopint-Tárki raises GDP growth forecasts

MTI – Econews

Economic research institute Kopint-Tárki is raising its forecasts for Hungaryʼs GDP growth to 4.8% for 2018, and to 4.1% for 2019, CEO Éva Palócz said on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported.

The forecasts for this year and the next were raised from 4.6% and 3.6%, respectively, in a projection released early in October.

Kopint-Tárki lowered both its forecasts for average annual inflation by one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.9% for 2018, and 3.4% for 2019.

The unemployment rate is set to fall from 3.7% this year to 3.3% in 2019, it added.