Japan, Thailand lift last restrictions on Hungarian poultry imports

Japan and Thailand have lifted the last restrictions on imports of Hungarian poultry due to an outbreak of bird flu, national food safety authority NÉBIH said on its website, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The restrictions were lifted on poultry imports from Bács-Kiskun County and Békés County, in the southeast of the country.
Békés County is home to Hungaryʼs biggest turkey company, Gallicoop. Exports generate about one-third of the companyʼs revenue.
