ITM establishing AI Innovation Center

Nicholas Pongratz

One of the key goals of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy is to increase the productivity of Hungarian SMEs by about 26% by 2030 and to this end the AI Innovation Center will be established to encourage the widespread use of applications, and the National AI Lab will be involved in research work, the Ministry for Innovation and Technology (ITM) said yesterday, according to novekedes.hu.

According to the information, the aim of the AI Innovation Center is to introduce SMEs to different technologies and to help identify the right suppliers.

To this end, the center will provide trainers for consultation to help those interested in implementing applications more widely, put together ready-made application packages, and create opportunities for businesses to learn from each other.

In a statement, the ministry said it is essential to provide the resources needed for new solutions, which a corporate AI experimentation support fund could help to "enable SMEs to test new efficiencies from artificial intelligence risk-free."