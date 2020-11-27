ITM: AI Challenge to begin December 1

Nicholas Pongratz

The AI Challenge, the aim of which is to make artificial intelligence widely known to the public, will start on December 1, said Deputy State Secretary for Digitization Károly Balázs Solymár, of the Ministry for Innovation and Technology (ITM), according to Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

As part of a joint initiative between ITM and the AI Coalition under the Digital Welfare Program, a home-developed online foundation course has been drawn up, during which about 100,000 people can gain general knowledge about the technology.

The aim of the government is to bring artificial intelligence closer to society and prepare it for its application, in accordance with the provisions of Hungaryʼs Artificial Intelligence Strategy, of which the AI Challenge is one of the most important elements.