Investment fundsʼ net assets climb over HUF 6,300 bln in Q3

MTI – Econews

The combined net asset value of investment funds in Hungary rose 7.2% to HUF 6,303.2 bln in the twelve months to the end of September 2017, fresh data published by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, as reported by state news agency MTI.

The net asset value of liquidity funds fell 30% to HUF 453.1 bln, while assets of money market funds dropped 28% to HUF 270.5 bln.

The net asset value of absolute yield funds rose 35% to HUF 1,147.8 bln, while assets increased 41% to HUF 1,097.7 bln for funds investing directly in real estate.

Compared to the second quarter, the net asset value of investment funds was up by 1.2% from HUF 6,225.5 bln.

In the third quarter of the year, the MNB collected data from 71 investment fund managers overseeing a total of 649 funds.

Around HUF 468 bln of assets were managed by private investment funds, while HUF 5,834.3 were managed by public funds.