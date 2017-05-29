Investment fundsʼ net assets climb over HUF 6.1 tln

MTI – Econews

The net asset value of investment funds in Hungary rose 5% to HUF 6.105 trillion in the 12 months to the end of March, fresh data published by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The net asset value of liquidity funds fell 29% to HUF 571.9 billion, while that of money market funds dropped 22% to HUF 322.3 bln.

The net asset value of absolute yield funds rose 26% to HUF 1.012 tln, while that of funds investing directly in real estate increased by 43% to HUF 969.4 bln.