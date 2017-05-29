Investment funds net asset value climbs over HUF 6.1 tln

remember me
Net asset value of investment funds in Hungary rose 5% to HUF 6.105 trillion in the 12 months to the end of March, fresh data published by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Net asset value of liquidity funds fell 29% to HUF 571.9 billion and dropped 22% to HUF 322.3 bln for money market funds.
Net asset value of absolute yield funds rose 26% to HUF 1.012 tln and increased 43% to HUF 969.4 bln for funds investing directly in real estate.
