Investment funds assets up 0.7% in May, says BAMOSZ

MTI – Econews

Assets in funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) were up 0.7% at HUF 6 trillion in May from the previous month, BAMOSZ said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Assets in money market funds fell 2.5% to HUF 829.7 billion on net divestments of HUF 19.71 bln. Assets in bond funds were down 1.5% at HUF 1.221 tln as investors made net divestments of HUF 21.58 bln. Mixed fund assets were up 3% at HUF 847 bln on net sales of HUF 24.01 bln.

Assets in share funds edged up marginally to HUF 334.91 bln as net sales reached HUF 873 million. Assets in commodity funds rose 2.8% to HUF 41.77 bln as net investments were at HUF 53 mln.

Assets in absolute-yield funds were up 3.7% at HUF 995 bln with net sales of HUF 27.09 bln. Assets in principal-protected funds fell 4.4% to HUF 269 bln as net redemptions reached HUF 11.66 bln.

Assets in derivative funds rose 4% to HUF 189 bln on net investments of HUF 4.9 bln. Assets in property funds grew 2.5% to HUF 954.4 bln as net investments reached HUF 24.85 bln.