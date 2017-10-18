Investment fund assets rise over HUF 6,000 bln - Bamosz

BBJ

Assets in investment funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (Bamosz) edged up 1% in September to reach HUF 6,051 billion.

Net sales of investment fund units accounted for HUF 20 bln of the HUF 58 bln increase, Bamosz said.

Assets in money market funds fell 3.4% to HUF 723.2 bln, while assets in bond funds edged down 0.8% to HUF 1,176.1 bln.

Assets in mixed funds were up 3.5% at HUF 930.4 bln, while assets in equity funds increased 3.1% to HUF 362.3 bln.

Real estate funds managed assets worth just under HUF 1,000 bln, up 1.6%.