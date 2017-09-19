Investment fund assets flat at HUF 5,993 bln in August

MTI – Econews

Assets in investment funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) amounted to HUF 5,993 billion in August, edging down 0.2% from the previous month, BAMOSZ said on Monday.

Assets in bond funds fell 0.8% to HUF 1,186 bln, but assets in mixed funds rose 1.5% to HUF 899 bln, while assets in share funds grew 2.4% to HUF 351 bln, according to state news wire MTI.

Assets in money market funds were down 2.5% at HUF 749 bln.

Property market fund assets slipped 0.8% to HUF 984 bln.