Investment fund assets flat at HUF 5,993 bln in August

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Assets in investment funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) amounted to HUF 5,993 billion in August, edging down 0.2% from the previous month, BAMOSZ said on Monday.
Assets in bond funds fell 0.8% to HUF 1,186 bln, but assets in mixed funds rose 1.5% to HUF 899 bln, while assets in share funds grew 2.4% to HUF 351 bln, according to state news wire MTI.
Assets in money market funds were down 2.5% at HUF 749 bln.
Property market fund assets slipped 0.8% to HUF 984 bln.
scroll for moreall times CET
managing director, Hungarian operation of DXC Technology
business unit director at Canon Hungária Kft.