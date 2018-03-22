Investment fund assets edge up in February

MTI – Econews

Assets in investment funds managed by members of the Association of Hungarian Investment Fund and Asset Management Companies (BAMOSZ) edged up 0.4% in February from the previous month, to HUF 6.232 trillion, the association revealed on Tuesday.

Assets in money market funds grew 0.7% to HUF 640 billion, while assets in bond funds fell 1.2% to HUF 1.161 tln, mainly due to withdrawals.

Assets in mixed funds edged up 0.2% to HUF 1.037 tln as the funds drew fresh investments of HUF 10.4 bln.

Assets in absolute-yield funds edged up 0.1% to HUF 1.076 tln as withdrawals came to HUF 3.5 bln.

Property funds drew fresh investments of HUF 30.5 bln in February. Assets in the funds grew 3.1% to HUF 1.126 tln.

Withdrawals from equity funds came to almost HUF 6.5 bln. Assets in these funds fell 3.8% to HUF 388 bln.

Withdrawals from capital-guaranteed funds amounted to HUF 347 million. Assets in these funds fell 3.5% to HUF 179 bln.