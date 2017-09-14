Internet subscriptions up 8% in Q2, lifted by mobile subs

MTI – Econews

The number of internet subscriptions in Hungary rose 8.0% year-on-year to more than 9.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, state news agency MTI reports, summarizing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Landline internet subscriptions rose 4.0% to 2.7 mln, while mobile internet subscriptions were up 10.0% at 6.3 mln.

About 82% of subscriptions were retail subscriptions, while the remainder were corporate ones.

Ten internet service providers (ISPs) accounted for more than 96% of all subscriptions, the KSH noted.

Hungarians used their landlines to download 500,274 TB of data in Q2, up 41.5% from the same period a year earlier. Upload volume rose 36.5% to 195,476 TB.

Mobile data traffic, including both uploads and downloads, was up 61.8% at 27,368 TB.