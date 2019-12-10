Internet subscription numbers slightly up in Q3

MTI – Econews

The number of internet subscriptions in Hungary rose by 3.5% in the third quarter of 2019 from a year earlier and reached 10.18 million, state news wire MTI reports, citing data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of internet subscriptions has been continuously rising since 2011 when it stood at 4.33 million.

The internet service providersʼ market continues to be highly concentrated as 10 companies were still responsible for more than 97% of subscriptions just like in previous years. At the end of September, 82% of subscriptions were for private customers and 18% for business customers.

Of all subscriptions, 69% are for mobile internet services, basically unchanged from a year earlier, but most data traffic still takes place using wired internet connections.

The number of wired subscriptions at 3.043 million was up by 3.7% compared to the same period last year, including 837,400 subscriptions for fiber cable internet.

In the second quarter, download traffic for wired internet connections was 789.7 petabytes (1 petabyte is the rough equivalent of 1,048,576 gigabytes) and 267.3 petabytes of data was uploaded compared to the combined 100.1 petabytes of data of downloads, uploads, and calls for mobile internet connections. The download traffic of wired connections increased 21.6% from a year earlier.

Around 6% of subscriptions were for internet connections with less than 2 Mbit/s of guaranteed data rate, some 21% had a guaranteed data rate between 10 and 30 Mbit/s, around 8% had a guaranteed rate of at least 30 Mbit/s and 36% a guaranteed rate of at least 100 Mbit/s.