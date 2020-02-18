Your cart

International ticketing to be available electronically

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 09:50

International ticketing will soon be available electronically, and a new feature will be available in the MÁV app, said József Kerékgyártó, CEO of MÁV-Start, according to portfolio.hu. 

Photo by BalkansCat/Shutterstock.com

The MÁV application plays an important role not only in ticket sales but also in passenger information, for example, the map on the train can be followed so that the passenger can see the delays and planned connections, he added.

In regard to international tickets being available electronically, Kerékgyártó said that passengers should first to expect this on the Budapest-Vienna route, probably in the second quarter of 2020. 

 

 

