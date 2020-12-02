Insurersʼ premiums revenue rises 4% in Q1-Q3

MTI – Econews

Hungarian insurersʼ revenue from premiums rose 4.1% year-on-year to HUF 897.6 billion in Q1-Q3, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

Revenue from premiums on life policies rose 2.4% to HUF 380.6 bln. Revenue from premiums on general insurance policies increased 5.4% to HUF 517 bln.

Mandatory vehicle insurance policies brought in revenue from premiums of HUF 190.4 bln, up 8.1%. Revenue from premiums on comprehensive vehicle insurance policies climbed 9.2% to HUF 82.5 bln.

Policy numbers edged up 0.9% to 14,411,600. The number of life insurance policies fell 1.5% to 2,343,300 and the number of general insurance policies rose 1.4% to 12,068,300. The number of mandatory vehicle insurance policies increased 3.1% to 5,727,600.