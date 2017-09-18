Insurers pay HUF 6 bln compensation for summer storm damage

MTI – Econews

Insurance companies have paid out almost HUF 6 billion in compensation for damage caused to residential properties in Hungary by storms this summer, the Association of Hungarian Insurance Companies (Mabisz) told state news wire MTI Monday.

The number of storm damage claims exceeded 103,000, according to a first summary of summer data.

Storms and resulting leaks caused far more damage than this, but more than a quarter of homes were not insured, they added.

Zala, Vas, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Békés and Bács-Kiskun counties were the worst-affected regions, while it was in the most densely populated Pest County and the capital that the most homes suffered damage, Mabisz said.