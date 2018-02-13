Your cart

Inflation up slightly above 2% y-o-y in January

 BBJ
 Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 10:32

Consumer prices were 2.1% higher on average in January 2018 than a year earlier. The highest price increases in this period were measured for alcoholic beverages and tobacco as well as food, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of monthly data.

In January 2018 compared to January 2017, food prices rose by 4.4%, with particularly significant price rises for eggs (48.0%), butter (13.6%), milk products (7.9%) and bread (7.1%). Sugar became 11.3% cheaper, while the highest price increase of 6.5% on average was recorded for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the KSH data show.

Electricity, gas and other fuels became 1.6% dearer, within which the price of firewood rose by 13.7%, and butane and propane gas by 10.4%, while the prices of electricity, natural and manufactured gas and purchased heat were unchanged.

Prices of services increased by 0.8% on average in January, and prices of clothing and footwear by 0.2%. Consumers paid 0.1% less for other goods (pharmaceutical products, motor fuels, household products and recreational goods), within which they paid 1.3% less for motor fuels, and 0.5% less for consumer durables.

Compared to previous month

In January 2018 compared to December 2017, consumer prices increased by 0.3% on average. Food prices rose by 1.5%, within which fresh vegetables cost 14.6%, flour 5.4% and pasta products 5.0% more, while fish cost 5.4% and other meat preparations 2.9% less.

The average price of other goods was up by 0.8% month-on-month, while that of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 0.6%, and the price of electricity, gas and other fuels by 0.1%. The price of consumer durables was unchanged.

Clothing and footwear cost 2.9% less for consumers in January due to end-of-season sales. Prices of services decreased by 0.5%, within which charges for telephone and internet services fell by 3.7%, as a result of a reduction in the VAT rate on internet services.

Consumer price data for February will be published on March 8.

 

 


Related articles

  • Economy

    Industrial output up 4.8% in 2017, KSH confirms

    In December 2017, the volume of industrial output declined by 0.5% year-on-year. Based on working day-adjusted data, production grew by 4.5%. In 2017 as a whole, production volume was 4.8% higher than in 2016, shows a second estimate of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) for December 2017.

     Tue, Feb. 13, 2018, 11:57
  • Economy

    Construction up nearly 30% in 2017 against low base

    Construction output rose 35.0% in December 2017, albeit compared to a low base a year earlier. Output increased in both main groups of construction: by 28.9% in the construction of buildings, and by 45.3% in civil engineering works, shows a first release of data for the construction sector in December, as well as the full year of 2017.

     Mon, Feb. 12, 2018, 11:14
  • Economy

    Tourists spend 6.7% more nights in Hungary in 2017

    In December 2017, there was a 7.4% increase in tourism nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hungary. The number of nights spent by international tourists rose by 6.0%, while nights spent by domestic tourists grew by 8.8% compared to December 2016, a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

     Fri, Feb. 9, 2018, 13:34
  • Economy

    Trade surplus edges up in December

    Both exports and imports were up by 2.5% in December 2017 in euro terms, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a first estimate of monthly data for the external trade in goods released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The trade surplus increased by EUR 12 million in December.

     Fri, Feb. 9, 2018, 10:38
  • Economy

    Industrial output drops slightly in December

    In December 2017, the volume of industrial output declined by 0.5% year-on-year, shows a first estimate of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).  In 2017 as a whole, the volume of production increased by 4.8% year-on-year.

     Wed, Feb. 7, 2018, 10:31
  • Economy

    Retail sales up 4.8% in 2017

    In December 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.7% according to raw data, and by 5.9% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of the previous year, says a first estimate of retail figures released Monday by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Mon, Feb. 5, 2018, 10:45
  • Real Estate

    Hungarians live at least five years in one home

    Based on official statistics and figures from the real estate market, the average Hungarian lives in 3.4 homes during their lifetime. Specific data depend on whether people live in urban or rural areas, according to a report in business daily Világgazdaság.

     Fri, Feb. 2, 2018, 15:45
  • Economy

    November trade surplus revised down to EUR 713 mln

    In November 2017, Hungaryʼs export volume increased by 5.0%, and its import volume by 6.8%, generating a surplus in external trade in goods of EUR 713 million, some EUR 84 mln less than November 2016, according to a second, revised estimate by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the first eleven months, the trade surplus was EUR 7.7 billion.

     Fri, Feb. 2, 2018, 11:17
  • Economy

    Hungaryʼs PPI up 3.3% over 2017

    The producer prices index (PPI) was 3.9% higher in December 2017 than in the same month of the previous year. In 2017 as a whole, industrial producer prices were 3.3% higher than in 2016, according to a first release of data for December and the full year of 2017 from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Wed, Jan. 31, 2018, 12:16
  • Economy

    36,000 more people in work in Hungary y.o.y. in Q4

    In October–December 2017, the average number of employed people in Hungary was 4,447,000, some 36,000 - or 0.8% - more than in Q4 2016. The employment rate among people aged 15–64 rose to 68.8%, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). As before, the level of employment was higher among men than women.

     Tue, Jan. 30, 2018, 11:39