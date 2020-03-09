Infant mortality around EU average

Bence Gaál

In Hungary, the infant mortality rate stood at 3.3 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018, just under the European Union average rate of 3.4, according to data published by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The data suggests a significant improvement in the infant mortality rate in Hungary over the last two decades. In 1998, the rate stood at 9.7, well above the EU average of 6.6. Until 2008, the rate in Hungary fell to 5.6, which was still above the EU average of 4.2.

In 2018, the highest infant mortality rates in the EU were registered in Romania (6 deaths), Bulgaria (5.8 deaths) and Malta (5.6 deaths).

The lowest rate was recorded in Estonia (1.6 deaths) and Slovenia (1.7 deaths), followed by Sweden (2 deaths).