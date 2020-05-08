Industry insiders see ad revenue falling by around one-third

MTI – Econews

Advertising industry insiders expect the market to shrink about one-third this year, state news wire MTI reports, citing a survey by the Hungarian Advertising Association (MRSZ).

The survey respondents augur a decline in overall ad industry revenues, including from direct marketing, PR and events, to HUF 306.9 billion this year from HUF 468.0 bln in 2019.

They project revenue generated by the media advertising segment, including digital media, TV, the press, radio, cinema, and outdoor ads, will fall to HUF 170.5 bln this year from HUF 245.1 bln in 2019.

Digital media accounted for 41.5% of media advertising revenue last year, while TV made up 26.6% and the press 16.8%.