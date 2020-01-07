Industry insiders augur stagnating new car sales

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) expects new car sales this year to reach 155,000, slightly under last yearʼs sales, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

MGE chairman Péter Erdélyi on Tuesday said the professional association expects little change in sales this year, though it sees sales of fully-electric vehicles climbing 40%.

Last year, new car registrations in Hungary rose 15.6% to 157,906, according to Datahouse.