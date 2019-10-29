Industry accounts for 24.8% of Hungary’s GVA

BBJ

Industry remained the largest economic activity in Hungary in terms of output generated in 2018, according to the EU’s statistical body Eurostat.

In Hungary, industry accounted for about 24.8% of the Gross Value Added (GVA), a rate significantly above the EU average of 19.1%.

The second most significant activity was wholesale and retail trade, transport, accommodation and food services, accounting for some 19% of GVA.

The third-largest activity was public administration, defense, education, human health and social work activities, responsible for approximately 18.6%, Eurostat says.