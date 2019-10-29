Industry accounts for 24.8% of Hungary’s GVA

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Industry remained the largest economic activity in Hungary in terms of output generated in 2018, according to the EU’s statistical body Eurostat.
In Hungary, industry accounted for about 24.8% of the Gross Value Added (GVA), a rate significantly above the EU average of 19.1%.
The second most significant activity was wholesale and retail trade, transport, accommodation and food services, accounting for some 19% of GVA.
The third-largest activity was public administration, defense, education, human health and social work activities, responsible for approximately 18.6%, Eurostat says.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
DVM group
WING
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben