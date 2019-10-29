Your cart

Industry accounts for 24.8% of Hungary’s GVA

 BBJ
 Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:05

Industry remained the largest economic activity in Hungary in terms of output generated in 2018, according to the EU’s statistical body Eurostat.

In Hungary, industry accounted for about 24.8% of the Gross Value Added (GVA), a rate significantly above the EU average of 19.1%.

The second most significant activity was wholesale and retail trade, transport, accommodation and food services, accounting for some 19% of GVA.

The third-largest activity was public administration, defense, education, human health and social work activities, responsible for approximately 18.6%, Eurostat says.

 

 

