Industrial production volume up 0.6% year-on-year

BBJ

In October 2020 the volume of industrial production grew by 0.6% year-on-year according to crude data, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

Based on working-day adjusted data production increased by 2.7% year-on-year. The growth was 2.8% compared to September 2020 month according to seasonally and working-day adjusted data.

The volume of production grew in the largest weight representing subsections: the manufacture of transport equipment, as well as the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products. On the other hand, the volume fell in the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products

In the first 10 months of 2020, production volume was 8.2% below the level registered in January-October 2019.

Industrial output in October 2020 – according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices – was 66% higher compared to the April 2020 nadir.