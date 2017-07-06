Industrial production up 8.8% in May

BBJ

In May 2017, the volume of industrial output rose by 8.8% year-on-year, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Based on working day-adjusted data, production grew by 6.2%.

Year-on-year, output went up by 5.7% in the first five months of this year.

The volume of industrial production in May – according to seasonally and working day-adjusted indices – was above the level of the previous month by 2.3%.

More detailed May industrial production figures will be released in a second estimate of data to be published by the KSH on July 12.