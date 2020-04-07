Industrial production up 4.1% in February

BBJ

In February 2020, the volume of industrial production grew by 4.1% year-on-year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Based on working-day and leap-day adjusted data, production rose by 1.7%.

KSH says that the economic effects caused by the coronavirus epidemic cannot be observed yet in this period.

Out of the subsections in manufacturing in those representing the largest weight the rate of growth slackened in the manufacture of transport equipment, while it accelerated in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as in the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products.

The production volume decreased in the majority of the subsections having smaller weight.

Production was 3.2% higher in the first two months of the year than in the same period of 2019.

Industrial output in February, according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices, was 0.2% higher than in January.