Industrial production up 2.4% y.o.y. in January

BBJ

In January 2020 the volume of industrial production grew by 2.4% year-on-year. Based on working-day adjusted data, production rose by 2.7%, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The production volume decreased in more than half of the manufacturing subsections.

The manufacture of transport equipment representing the largest weight grew significantly after a drop in the previous month.

The rate of growth accelerated in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as in the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products.

Industrial output in January – according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices – was 4.6% above the level of the previous month.