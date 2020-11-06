Industrial production up 2.2% y.o.y. in September

BBJ

In September 2020 the volume of industrial production grew by 2.2% year-on-year according to crude data, the Central Statistical Office said today.

Based on working-day adjusted data production declined by 1%. The growth was 2.3% compared to the previous month according to seasonally and working-day adjusted data.

The volume of production grew in the largest weight representing subsections: the manufacture of transport equipment, as well as the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products rose to a greater extent, while the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products increased to a lesser degree. However, the production dropped in the majority of the other manufacturing subsections.

In the first nine months of the year, production was 9.2 % lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Industrial output in September – according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices – was 2.3% above the level of the previous month, and it grew by 61% compared to April.