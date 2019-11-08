Industrial production up 11.1% y.o.y. in September

Bence Gaál

The volume of industrial output grew by 11.1% year-on-year in September 2019, according to a first estimate by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Based on working-day adjusted data, production rose by 9.0%, KSH adds.

The majority of manufacturing subsections contributed to the increase. The rate of growth significantly accelerated in manufacture of transport equipment (representing the largest weight), as well as in that of computer, electronic and optical products.

At the same time, the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco increased at a rate below the industrial average.

Output was 6.3% higher in the first three quarters of this year than in the same period of 2018.

Industrial output in September, according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices, was 3.1% above the level of the previous month, KSH adds.