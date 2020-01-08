Industrial production increased by 3.6% in Nov

BBJ

In November 2019 the volume of industrial production grew by 3.6% year on year. Based on working-day adjusted data, production rose by 5.7%, according to a release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The majority of manufacturing subsections contributed to the increase. The rate of growth slackened in the manufacture of transport equipment, representing the largest weight, while it slightly accelerated in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products. The manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products rose at a rate above the industrial average.

Production was 6% higher in the first eleven months of the year than in the same period of the previous year.

The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial output decreased by 1% in November compared to the previous month.