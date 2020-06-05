Industrial production down 36.8% y.o.y. in April

BBJ

In April 2020 the volume of industrial production fell by 36.8% year-on-year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Based on working-day adjusted data, production declined by 36.6%.

Production was 9.2% lower in the first four months of the year than in the same period of 2019.

Industrial output in April, according to seasonally and working-day adjusted indices, was 30.5% below the level of the previous month.

The economic effects caused by the coronavirus epidemic were significant in this period, KSH notes.

The most significant drop was registered in the manufacture of transport equipment. The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products declined to a lesser degree.

Output grew only in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, KSH says.