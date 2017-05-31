Industrial producer prices up 4.4% in April

BBJ

Hungary’s industrial producer prices increased by 4.4% in April, compared to the same month a year earlier, with domestic output prices growing by 6.8% on average and non-domestic prices up by 3.4%, according to a first reading of data published this morning by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry, industrial domestic prices of energy were up by 7.4%, while prices were up by 3.3% in capital goods producing, and by 5.6% in consumer goods producing branches, according to KSH data.

Within non-domestic output prices, those in manufacturing - representing a weight of 95.1% - rose by 3.4%, while prices in the energy industry - having a weight of 4.6% - were up by 2.5%, KSH data show.

In the January-April period, domestic output prices increased by 6.2% and non-domestic output prices by 2.5%, so that industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.7% higher, compared to the equivalent period a year earlier.