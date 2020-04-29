Industrial producer prices up 4.3% in March

BBJ

Industrial producer prices were about 4.3% higher in March 2020 than in the same month of 2019, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

KSH says that the rate of the price rise was influenced by forint exchange rate changes and the development of the prices of raw and base materials.

The economic impact of coronavirus was already perceivable in energy industry and petroleum prices.

Compared to March 2019, domestic output prices increased by 1.5% on average, within which the prices of manufacturing, representing a weight of 63%, rose by 3.3% and those of energy industry, with a weight of 32%, fell by 1.9%.

Prices diminished by 1.4% in energy and intermediate producer branches and were up by 7.9% in both capital goods producer and consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were 5.7% higher, within which prices increased by 7.1% in manufacturing, representing a weight of nearly 95%, and were cut by 20% in the energy industry, with a weight of 4.9%.

In the first three months of 2020, domestic output prices went up by 2.8% and non-domestic output prices by 4.6%, so industrial producer prices as a whole were 4% higher than in the same period of the previous year.