Industrial producer prices up 4.1% in September

BBJ

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 4.1% higher in September 2017 than in the same month of 2016. Domestic output prices rose by 4.8% on average, while non-domestic output prices went up by 3.7% compared to September 2016, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

In September 2017 compared to September 2016, industrial domestic output prices rose by 4.8% on average, within which the prices of manufacturing, representing a weight of two-thirds, rose by 6.2%, while prices in the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of nearly three-tenths, rose by 1.6% compared to a year earlier.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, prices in Hungary rose by 4.8% in energy and intermediate producing, by 2.7% in capital goods producing, and by 5.2% in consumer goods producing branches.

Industrial non-domestic output prices rose by 3.7%, within which prices in manufacturing (representing a weight of 95.1%) rose by 3.6%, and prices in the energy industry (having a weight of 4.6%) by 5.9%.

In January–September 2017 compared to the corresponding first nine months of 2016, domestic output prices increased by 4.9% and non-domestic output prices by 2.1%, so that industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.0% higher in the first three quarters.

Data on industrial producer prices for October 2017 will be published by the KSH on November 30.