Industrial producer prices up 3.4%

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.4% higher in July 2020 than in the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
KSH says that the development of prices was influenced by the changes in economic trends inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Domestic output prices went down by 0.2% on average, within which prices were 1.8% higher in manufacturing, representing a weight of 63%, and 4.7% lower in the energy industry, with a weight of 32%.
Prices in Hungary were cut by 3% in energy and intermediate producer branches and rose by 5.6% in capital goods producer and by 5.1% in consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry.
Industrial non-domestic output prices were 5.3% higher, within which the prices of manufacturing, representing a weight of nearly 95%, increased by 6%, while the prices of the energy industry, with a weight of 4.9%, were lowered by 9.5%.
In the first seven months of the year, domestic output prices went up by 0.5% and non-domestic output prices by 4.9%, so industrial producer prices as a whole were 3.4% higher.