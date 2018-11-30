Industrial producer prices rise by 6.4%

BBJ

According to the official website of the Central Statistical Office (KSH), industrial producer prices as a whole were 6.4% higher this October compared to the same period of 2017, due to wage growth, oil price rise, and a weakening national currency.

Domestic output prices grew by 8.2% on average. Within the category, the prices of manufacturing, representing a weight of six-tenths, rose by 7.4% and the prices of energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of over one-third, by 11% compared to one year earlier. Industrial non-domestic output prices rose by 5.4% compared to October 2017.

Industrial domestic output prices were up by 8.2%. Prices in Hungary were by 11% in energy and intermediate producer branches, by 4.9% in capital goods producer and by 1.6% in consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the industryʼs producer branches.

Industrial non-domestic output prices rose by 5.4%, within which prices were up by 4.7% in manufacturing, representing a weight of 96.4%, and by 27% in energy industry, with a weight of 3.4%, owing to branch-specific world market effects.

Domestic output prices increased by 5.9% and non-domestic output prices by 5.4%, so industrial producer prices as a whole were 5.6% higher.