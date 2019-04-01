Industrial producer prices rise 2.7% in February

BBJ

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 2.7% higher in February 2019 than in the same month of the previous year, the lowest rate of increase in almost a year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported in a first release of data Friday.

The rate of the price rise was influenced by wage growth, forint exchange rate changes, and world petroleum market price trends, said the KSH.

Domestic output prices increased by 5.2% on average, within which the prices of manufacturing (representing a weight of 67%) rose by 3.7%, while prices of the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, with a weight of 28%) rose by 8.3% compared to a year earlier.

Export output prices went up by 1.5% compared to February of the previous year.

In January-February 2019, industrial producer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year compared to the first two months of last year, as domestic prices climbed 5.6% and export prices went up 2.2%.