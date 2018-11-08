Industrial output slips 0.6% in September

BBJ

Industrial production edged down 0.6% year-on-year in September as there was one more working day in the base period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data on Thursday. Adjusted for the number of working days, output rose 2.2%.

For the period January-September, output rose 3.1% year-on-year.

In a month-on-month comparison, output declined a seasonally and working day-adjusted 2.1% compared to the previous month.

A second, more detailed estimate of industrial output data for September 2018 will be published on November 13.