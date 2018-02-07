Your cart

Industrial output drops slightly in December

 BBJ
 Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 10:31

In December 2017, the volume of industrial output declined by 0.5% year-on-year, shows a first estimate of monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).  In 2017 as a whole, the volume of production increased by 4.8% year-on-year.

Based on working day-adjusted data, production in December grew by 4.5%.  The significant difference compared to raw data is due to the fact that there were two fewer working days in December 2017 than in December 2016, the KSH noted.

The volume of industrial output in December – according to seasonally and working day-adjusted indices – was 1.2% above the level of the previous month.

In 2017 as a whole, the volume of production increased by 4.8% year-on-year.

Cited by online economic news portal vg.hu, Dávid Németh, lead analyst at K&H Bank, noted that the annual growth in output far outstripped the full-year figure of 0.9% in 2016, attributing the growth principally to vehicle manufacturing and its increasing weight within the industrial sector.

According to Németh, current prospects remain favorable for Hungarian industry, partly due to the global boom, and partly because of several major ongoing investments in the vehicle and electronics industries, which will gradually make their effects felt over the next 1-2 years. He estimated similar industrial output growth of around 5% in 2018.

Gergely Suppan, chief economist at TakarékBank, said that production may pick up significantly in the early part of this year, foreshadowed by record industrial confidence and procurement managersʼ indices both at home, and in Germany and Europe as a whole, reflecting the accelerating rate of growth in the eurozone.

The gathering pace of industrial output in 2018 may also be supported by additional manufacturing capacities going on line during the year, particularly in the automotive sector (with new models entering production at Audi and Mercedes, for example), added Suppan.

The TakarékBank economist predicted that industrial production may increase by as much as 7.5% this year.

A second, more detailed estimate of industrial output data for December and the full year of 2017 will be published on February 13.

 

 


Related articles

  • Economy

    Retail sales up 4.8% in 2017

    In December 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.7% according to raw data, and by 5.9% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of the previous year, says a first estimate of retail figures released Monday by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Mon, Feb. 5, 2018, 10:45
  • Real Estate

    Hungarians live at least five years in one home

    Based on official statistics and figures from the real estate market, the average Hungarian lives in 3.4 homes during their lifetime. Specific data depend on whether people live in urban or rural areas, according to a report in business daily Világgazdaság.

     Fri, Feb. 2, 2018, 15:45
  • Economy

    November trade surplus revised down to EUR 713 mln

    In November 2017, Hungaryʼs export volume increased by 5.0%, and its import volume by 6.8%, generating a surplus in external trade in goods of EUR 713 million, some EUR 84 mln less than November 2016, according to a second, revised estimate by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the first eleven months, the trade surplus was EUR 7.7 billion.

     Fri, Feb. 2, 2018, 11:17
  • Economy

    Hungaryʼs PPI up 3.3% over 2017

    The producer prices index (PPI) was 3.9% higher in December 2017 than in the same month of the previous year. In 2017 as a whole, industrial producer prices were 3.3% higher than in 2016, according to a first release of data for December and the full year of 2017 from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Wed, Jan. 31, 2018, 12:16
  • Economy

    36,000 more people in work in Hungary y.o.y. in Q4

    In October–December 2017, the average number of employed people in Hungary was 4,447,000, some 36,000 - or 0.8% - more than in Q4 2016. The employment rate among people aged 15–64 rose to 68.8%, according to a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). As before, the level of employment was higher among men than women.

     Tue, Jan. 30, 2018, 11:39
  • Economy

    Jobless rate falls to 3.8% in Q4 2017

    In October–December 2017, the average number of unemployed people in Hungary was 175,000, some 30,000 fewer than a year earlier, as the jobless rate fell by 0.7 of a percentage point to 3.8%. The full-year average jobless rate was down 1.0 percentage point to 4.2%, a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

     Tue, Jan. 30, 2018, 10:54
  • Business

    Use of robots increasing in Hungarian industry

    The number of industrial robots in operation in Hungary saw a 13% increase in 2016 compared to the previous year. Over the period 2011-2016, the growth was even higher at 18%, and the pace is expected to continue, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). 

     Mon, Jan. 29, 2018, 11:08
  • News

    Natural decrease slows further in November

    In the first eleven months of 2017, there were 1.5% fewer live births than in the corresponding period of 2016, while deaths increased by 4.1% due to a significant mortality surplus at the beginning of the year. As a result, the natural decrease was 35,839 persons, over six thousand more than in January–November 2016.

     Fri, Jan. 26, 2018, 12:15
  • Energy/environment

    MOL acquires more Norwegian exploration licenses

    Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has won three more offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production licenses in Norway, raising the total it owns in the country to 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said after talks in Tromso, Norway, on Tuesday.   

     Wed, Jan. 24, 2018, 14:08
  • Economy

    Retail sales growth in November revised up to 6.7%

    In November 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 6.7% compared to November 2016. Both unadjusted and adjusted figures in this second monthly estimate were revised upwards from 6.4% in the first estimate issued by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on January 8.

     Wed, Jan. 24, 2018, 11:12