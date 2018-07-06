Industrial output barely growing in May

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs industrial output rose 0.4% year-on-year in May, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data today (Friday). Output growth could accelerate further this year, analysts say.

Adjusted for the number of workdays – of which there was one more in the base period – output climbed 3.8%. In the previous month, output rose 7.8% according to unadjusted data and 2.9% according to adjusted data. In a month-on-month comparison, output in May was up a seasonally- and work day-adjusted 1.9%.

For the period January-May, output rose 3.1% year-on-year. KSH department head Miklós Paczari said the relatively low output growth came from a high base. KSH will publish a second reading of the data on July 12.

Analysts interviewed by state wire service MTI said industrial output growth could become stronger again in the coming months on the installation of new production capacities and the favourable outlook.

Péter Virovácz of ING Bank noted that the month-on-month output growth has seen the strongest increase this year. András Horváth of Takarékbank said workday-adjusted industrial output growth could accelerate to 6.5% this year from 5.6% in 2017, and unadjusted growth to 6% from 4.8% in 2017.