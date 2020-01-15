Indian investments to create 1,000 jobs in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Over the next two months, Hungaryʼs government will announce investments by Indian companies that will create 1,000 jobs, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told state news wire MTI by phone from Mumbai on Wednesday.

Szijjártó said agreements had been reached on the investments with companies in the automotive, electronics and energy industries based in Mumbai and its environs. They include Tata Sons, Mahindra Group and Hinduja Group, he added.

Some 40 big Indian companies operate in Hungary, employing more than 10,000 people.

In addition to talks with Indian corporate executives, Szijjártó said he had also met with Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.