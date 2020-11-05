Increasing home construction, fewer building permits in Q1-Q3

In the first three quarters of 2020, 12,876 new dwellings were built, 25% more than a year earlier, with the number of construction permits and simple declarations falling by 37% to 17,278, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Some 2,420 new homes were put to use in Budapest, 4.1% less than in the first three quarters of 2019. Housing construction increased in all other settlement categories: by 34% in towns of country rank, by 48% in other towns, and by 19% in villages.

The proportion of dwellings built by individuals was 44%, while that of dwellings built by enterprises was 55%.

Some 49% of dwellings put to use in new residential buildings were in detached houses, 43% in multi-dwelling buildings and 3.5% in residents’ parks.

The average floor-area of homes put to use decreased by 1.5 sqm to 95.6 sqm compared to the first three quarters of 2019.

Permits, simple declarations down significantly in larger cities

Different processes characterized the different categories of settlements: the number of dwellings to be built in large cities was just over half of last yearʼs value (55% in Budapest, 54% in towns with county rank). In smaller settlements, the decrease was more moderate, the number of dwellings to be built in towns was 70% of the previous yearʼs value, and in villages it was 83%. Builders used the simple reporting option in 55% of cases.

Compared to the first three quarters of 2019, the number of dwellings to be built on the basis of permits and declarations decreased in most counties, but increased by 77% in Fejér County, by 8.8% in Veszprém County and by 12% in Nógrád County.

Based on new construction permits, 22% less, a total of 8,452 residential buildings are planned to be built compared to the first three quarters of 2019. The number of permits issued for non-residential buildings was 2,814, 11% less than a year earlier.