Increasing home construction, fewer building permits in Q1-Q3

In the first three quarters of 2020, 12,876 new dwellings were built, 25% more than a year earlier, with the number of construction permits and simple declarations falling by 37% to 17,278, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
Some 2,420 new homes were put to use in Budapest, 4.1% less than in the first three quarters of 2019. Housing construction increased in all other settlement categories: by 34% in towns of country rank, by 48% in other towns, and by 19% in villages.
The proportion of dwellings built by individuals was 44%, while that of dwellings built by enterprises was 55%.
Some 49% of dwellings put to use in new residential buildings were in detached houses, 43% in multi-dwelling buildings and 3.5% in residents’ parks.
The average floor-area of homes put to use decreased by 1.5 sqm to 95.6 sqm compared to the first three quarters of 2019.
Different processes characterized the different categories of settlements: the number of dwellings to be built in large cities was just over half of last yearʼs value (55% in Budapest, 54% in towns with county rank). In smaller settlements, the decrease was more moderate, the number of dwellings to be built in towns was 70% of the previous yearʼs value, and in villages it was 83%. Builders used the simple reporting option in 55% of cases.
Compared to the first three quarters of 2019, the number of dwellings to be built on the basis of permits and declarations decreased in most counties, but increased by 77% in Fejér County, by 8.8% in Veszprém County and by 12% in Nógrád County.
Based on new construction permits, 22% less, a total of 8,452 residential buildings are planned to be built compared to the first three quarters of 2019. The number of permits issued for non-residential buildings was 2,814, 11% less than a year earlier.