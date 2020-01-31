Illegal downloads on the decline in Hungary

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Access to pirated content online is on the decline in Hungary, according to a study by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), the chairman of the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (SZTNH) said on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.
Illegal downloads fell 12% in Hungary between 2017 and 2018, said Gyula Pomázi.
During the period, Hungarians downloaded pirated content 12 times a month, on average. Television shows and sports broadcasts accounted for about two-thirds of that content.
Access to pirated online content fell 15% for the EU as a whole during the period, the EUIPO data show.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben