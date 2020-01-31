Illegal downloads on the decline in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Access to pirated content online is on the decline in Hungary, according to a study by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), the chairman of the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (SZTNH) said on Friday, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Pixabay

Illegal downloads fell 12% in Hungary between 2017 and 2018, said Gyula Pomázi.

During the period, Hungarians downloaded pirated content 12 times a month, on average. Television shows and sports broadcasts accounted for about two-thirds of that content.

Access to pirated online content fell 15% for the EU as a whole during the period, the EUIPO data show.