Hungary’s trade surplus drops to EUR 865 mln in April

BBJ

Hungary’s trade surplus dropped by EUR 111 million to EUR 865 mln in April, compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a second estimate of data published today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The balance is EUR 13 mln less than in the first estimate, KSH noted.

Export volume decreased by 4.9% and import volume by 4.2%. However, according to calendar adjusted data, the export and import volumes increased by 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively compared to the same period of the previous year.

The value of exports amounted to EUR 7.8 billion and that of imports to EUR 6.9 bln, according to KSH. The forint price level of external trade in goods increased by 2.8% in exports and by 3.4% in imports. The terms of trade worsened by 0.6%. The forint exchange rate was unchanged against the euro and depreciated by 5.7% against the dollar, KSH noted.

In the first four months of the year the value of exports amounted to EUR 33.1 bln and that of imports to EUR 29.7 bln, KSH reported. The volume of exports was up by 6% and that of imports by 6.5%.

In the January-April period, the surplus on the trade balance decreased by EUR 160 mln and amounted to EUR 3.4 bln. The forint price level of external trade in goods increased by 2% in exports and by 3.1% in imports, KSH said. The terms of trade worsened by 1.1%. The forint exchange rate appreciated by 0.7% against the euro and depreciated by 3.3% against the dollar, KSH added.