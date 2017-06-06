Hungary’s retail sales up 3.5% in April

BBJ

The volume of retail sales in Hungary increased by 3.5% according to raw data in April and, chiefly due to the Easter effect, by 2% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of data this morning.

(Source: KSH)

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 0.6% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 5.2% in non-food retail shops, and by 1.1% in automotive fuel retail, according to the KSH.

In the January-April period, the volume of sales — also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 3% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year, the KSH added.