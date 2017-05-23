Hungary’s retail sales up 3.3% in March

BBJ

The volume of retail sales in Hungary was up by 3.3% in March compared to the same month a year earlier according to raw data, and by 5.4% adjusted for calendar effects, chiefly boosted by the Easter effect, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second estimate of data issued today.

The year-on-year March figures are slightly below those released in a first estimate of data by the KSH on May 4.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.7% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 7.6% in non-food retail shops, and by 2.3% in automotive fuel retail, the KSH reported.

Sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, amounted to HUF 812 billion at current prices in March, according to KSH data. Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 47% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 37% and 16%, respectively, the KSH added.

In the January-March period, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 3.4%. The volume of sales rose by 2.4% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 4.8% in non-food retail, and by 3.2% in automotive fuel retail, compared to the equivalent period of 2016.