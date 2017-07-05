Hungary’s retail sales grew 6% in May

BBJ

Sales in Hungarian retail stores increased by 6% according to raw data for May, compared to the same month a year earlier, and was up by 5.4% when adjusted for calendar effects, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said this morning in a first release of data.

The volume of sales, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 2.6% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.8% in non-food retail shops and by 4.3% in automotive fuel retailing, KSH reported.

In the January-May period, the volume of sales – also according to calendar adjusted data – grew by 3.5%, as compared to the same five months a year earlier, according to KSH data.