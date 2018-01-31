Hungaryʼs PPI up 3.3% over 2017

BBJ

The producer prices index (PPI) was 3.9% higher in December 2017 than in the same month of the previous year. In 2017 as a whole, industrial producer prices were 3.3% higher than in 2016, according to a first release of data for December and the full year of 2017 from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In December 2017 compared to December 2016, industrial domestic output prices rose by 3.6% on average, within which prices in manufacturing, representing a weight of two-thirds, rose by 5.2%, while prices in the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply), with a weight of nearly three-tenths, hardly changed (+0.1%) compared to a year earlier.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, prices increased by 3.7% in energy and intermediate producing branches, by 2.6% in capital goods producing, and by 3.4% in consumer goods producing branches.

Industrial non-domestic output (export) prices rose by 4.0% compared to December of the previous year, within which they rose by 3.9% in manufacturing (representing a decisive weight of 95.1%), and by 6.5% in the energy industry (with a weight of 4.6%).

In the full year 2017

The PPI as a whole was 3.3% higher in 2017 than in 2016. Domestic output prices rose by 4.7% on average, within which manufacturing prices rose by 6.7% and prices in the energy industry by 0.4% compared to the previous year.

Of the end-use groups of the producing branches of industry, industrial domestic output prices increased by 5.0% in energy and intermediate producing branches in 2017. Prices rose by 2.3% in capital goods producing, and by 4.6% in consumer goods producing branches.

Industrial non-domestic output (export) prices went up by 2.6% in 2017. Within this, manufacturing prices were up 2.5%, and prices in the energy industry, representing a small weight, by 4.0%.

The PPI for January 2018 will be published by the KSH on February 28.