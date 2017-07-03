Hungaryʼs PMI drops to 57.2 in June

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) stood at 57.2 in June, down from 61.9 points in May, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Even after the drop, the index showed the second highest June value since it was first published in 1995, Halpim noted.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the new orders index fell from May but remained over the 50 threshold. The production volume index also dropped, but continued to show expansion. The employment index fell, but remained over the 50 mark. Delivery times were shorter than in May.

Purchased inventories rose for the sixth month in a row, albeit at a slightly slower pace.