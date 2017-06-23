Hungaryʼs natural decrease continues apace

BBJ

In the first four months of the year, Hungary’s natural decrease - which occurs when deaths outnumber live births - grew by 5,996 compared to the first four months of 2016, to 20,273, according to a first release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

In the January-April period, 1.4% fewer children were born compared to the first four months a year earlier, while the number of deaths grew by more than 13%, according to KSH data.

Taking into account the leap-day effect, the increase in the number of deaths was even greater, at 14%. Within this, in January 26%, in February 23%, in March 4.2% and in April 1.1% more people passed away than in the corresponding months of the previous year, the KSH reported.

The number of registered marriages during the first four months of the year dropped by 9.4%, while taking into consideration the leap-day effect, the decrease was lower, at 8.8%, the KSH said.